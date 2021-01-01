Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K30 vs Mi 10T – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K30 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on December 10, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 10T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K30
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (724 against 629 nits)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (600K versus 277K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K30
vs
Mi 10T

Display

Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 85.2%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.4%
PWM - 2381 Hz
Response time - 39.8 ms
Contrast - 1279:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi K30 +15%
724 nits
Mi 10T
629 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 216 gramm (7.62 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Blue, Red, Purple Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi K30
84.8%
Mi 10T
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K30 and Xiaomi Mi 10T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 650
GPU clock 575 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K30
554
Mi 10T +67%
927
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K30
1713
Mi 10T +99%
3405
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi K30
277278
Mi 10T +117%
600554
AnTuTu Android Phone Scores (189th and 21st place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size - 19.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 27 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 70 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi K30
14:14 hr
Mi 10T
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi K30
12:19 hr
Mi 10T
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi K30
44:27 hr
Mi 10T
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV8856 (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 1.94 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Redmi K30
n/a
Mi 10T
97
Video quality
Redmi K30
n/a
Mi 10T
95
Generic camera score
Redmi K30
n/a
Mi 10T
98

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi K30
n/a
Mi 10T
91.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced December 2019 September 2020
Release date February 2020 December 2020
Launch price ~ 287 USD ~ 562 USD
SAR (head) 0.47 W/kg 0.51 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.16 W/kg 1 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10T is definitely a better buy.

