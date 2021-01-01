Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K30 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on December 10, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.