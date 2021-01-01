Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K30 vs Mi 8 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi K30 vs Mi 8

Xiaomi Redmi K30
VS
Xiaomi Mi 8

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K30 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on December 10, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K30
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3400 mAh
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (101 vs 86 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (714 against 619 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (341K versus 266K)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 33 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Redmi K30
81
Mi 8
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Redmi K30
57
Mi 8
66
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Redmi K30
81
Mi 8
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Redmi K30
74
Mi 8
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Redmi K30
77
Mi 8
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Redmi K30
71
Mi 8
66

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K30
vs
Mi 8

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2248 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.7:9
PPI 395 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8% 83.8%
Display features - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 140.4%
PWM - 238 Hz
Response time - 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi K30 +15%
714 nits
Mi 8
619 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) 154.9 mm (6.1 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Blue, Red, Purple White, Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi K30 +1%
84.8%
Mi 8
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K30 and Xiaomi Mi 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 630
GPU clock 575 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K30 +6%
542
Mi 8
510
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K30
1677
Mi 8 +16%
1953
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi K30
266550
Mi 8 +28%
341653
AnTuTu Android Rating (184th and 116th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 27 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 70 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi K30 +28%
14:14 hr
Mi 8
11:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi K30
12:19 hr
Mi 8 +15%
14:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi K30 +98%
44:27 hr
Mi 8
22:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", OmniVision OV8856 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 1.94 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Redmi K30
n/a
Mi 8
105
Video quality
Redmi K30
n/a
Mi 8
88
Generic camera score
Redmi K30
n/a
Mi 8
99

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 15 18
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi K30
n/a
Mi 8
80.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced December 2019 May 2018
Release date February 2020 June 2018
Launch price ~ 287 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.47 W/kg 0.701 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.16 W/kg 1.662 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi K30. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 8.

