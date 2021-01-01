Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K30S vs Mi 10T – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi K30S vs Mi 10T

Ксиаоми Редми К30s
Xiaomi Redmi K30S
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 10Т
Xiaomi Mi 10T

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K30S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on October 27, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi 10T, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K30S
vs
Mi 10T

Display

Type LTPS LCD LTPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 85.2%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.4%
PWM - 2381 Hz
Response time - 39.8 ms
Contrast - 1279:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi K30S
609 nits
Mi 10T +3%
629 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 216 gramm (7.62 oz) 216 gramm (7.62 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi K30S
85.2%
Mi 10T
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K30S and Xiaomi Mi 10T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K30S +1%
934
Mi 10T
927
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K30S
3411
Mi 10T
3405
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi K30S +8%
649390
Mi 10T
600554
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking (11th and 21st place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size - 19.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (60% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi K30S
n/a
Mi 10T
91.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2020 September 2020
Release date November 2020 December 2020
Launch price ~ 563 USD ~ 562 USD
SAR (head) - 0.51 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi K30S or Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
2. Xiaomi Redmi K30S or Xiaomi Mi 10
3. Xiaomi Redmi K30S or Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro
4. Xiaomi Redmi K30S or Xiaomi Redmi K30
5. Xiaomi Redmi K30S or Oppo Realme X7 Pro
6. Xiaomi Mi 10T or Xiaomi Mi Note 10
7. Xiaomi Mi 10T or Xiaomi Mi 10
8. Xiaomi Mi 10T or Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
9. Xiaomi Mi 10T or Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
10. Xiaomi Mi 10T or Huawei Honor 30

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish