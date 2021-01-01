Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K30S vs Poco F2 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi K30S vs Poco F2 Pro

Ксиаоми Редми К30s
Xiaomi Redmi K30S
VS
Ксиаоми Поко F2 Про
Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K30S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on October 27, 2020, against the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K30S
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (649K versus 559K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (870 against 609 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K30S
vs
Poco F2 Pro

Display

Type LTPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 87.2%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 177 Hz
Response time - 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi K30S
609 nits
Poco F2 Pro +43%
870 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 216 gramm (7.62 oz) 219 gramm (7.72 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver White, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi K30S
85.2%
Poco F2 Pro +2%
87.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K30S and Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K30S +1%
934
Poco F2 Pro
927
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K30S +1%
3411
Poco F2 Pro
3376
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi K30S +16%
649390
Poco F2 Pro
559040
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking (11th and 34th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4700 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (60% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (100% in 70 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi K30S
n/a
Poco F2 Pro
16:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi K30S
n/a
Poco F2 Pro
25:16 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi K30S
n/a
Poco F2 Pro
36:26 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.89
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi K30S
n/a
Poco F2 Pro
84.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2020 May 2020
Release date November 2020 June 2020
Launch price ~ 563 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) - 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.03 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi K30S. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. iPhone 12 and Redmi K30S
2. Redmi K30 Pro and Redmi K30S
3. Mi 10T and Redmi K30S
4. Redmi K30 Ultra and Redmi K30S
5. Mi 9T Pro and Poco F2 Pro
6. Mi 10 Lite and Poco F2 Pro
7. Honor 20 Pro and Poco F2 Pro
8. Mi Note 10 and Poco F2 Pro
9. Mi 10 and Poco F2 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish