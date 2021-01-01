Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K30S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on October 27, 2020, against the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.