Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K30S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on October 27, 2020, against the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K30S
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (649K versus 288K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
  • 64% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 934 and 571 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K30S
vs
Poco X3 NFC

Display

Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.2% 84.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.7%
PWM - 2358 Hz
Response time - 35.4 ms
Max. Brightness
Redmi K30S
609 nits
Poco X3 NFC +5%
641 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.1 mm (6.5 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 216 gramm (7.62 oz) 215 gramm (7.58 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi K30S +1%
85.2%
Poco X3 NFC
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K30S and Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 618
GPU clock 587 MHz 810 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~486 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K30S +64%
934
Poco X3 NFC
571
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K30S +93%
3411
Poco X3 NFC
1770
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi K30S +125%
649390
Poco X3 NFC
288074
AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking (11th and 172nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size - 20.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5160 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (60% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi K30S
n/a
Poco X3 NFC
17:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi K30S
n/a
Poco X3 NFC
14:09 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi K30S
n/a
Poco X3 NFC
31:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5963 x 3354 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 22 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi K30S
n/a
Poco X3 NFC
89.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced October 2020 September 2020
Release date November 2020 September 2020
Launch price ~ 563 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.558 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.986 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi K30S is definitely a better buy.

