Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on April 27, 2021, against the Oppo Realme X7 Max, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.