Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K40 Gaming vs Poco X3 GT – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming vs Poco X3 GT

Ксиаоми Редми К40 Gaming
VS
Ксиаоми Поко X3 GT
Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming
Xiaomi Poco X3 GT

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming (with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G) that was released on April 27, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (666K versus 585K)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (527 against 490 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K40 Gaming
vs
Poco X3 GT

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.3% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Redmi K40 Gaming
490 nits
Poco X3 GT +8%
527 nits

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz)
Waterproof IP53 -
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Metal -
Colors Black, Silver, Yellow White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi K40 Gaming +2%
86.3%
Poco X3 GT
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming and Xiaomi Poco X3 GT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 850 MHz 836 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi K40 Gaming +14%
666655
Poco X3 GT
585626
AnTuTu 9 Results (61st and 88th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12.5

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5065 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 42 min) Yes (75% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:42 hr 0:48 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced April 2021 July 2021
Release date April 2021 August 2021
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 4 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming
2. Xiaomi Mi 11 or Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming
3. Xiaomi Poco F3 or Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming
4. Oppo Realme GT 5G or Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming
5. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite or Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
6. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro or Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 or Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
8. OnePlus Nord 2 5G or Xiaomi Poco X3 GT
9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max or Xiaomi Poco X3 GT

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish