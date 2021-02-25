Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K40 Pro Plus vs Mi 11 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro Plus vs Mi 11

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro Plus
Xiaomi Mi 11

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 11, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro Plus
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (1316 against 937 nits)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 11
  • 30% higher pixel density (515 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K40 Pro Plus
vs
Mi 11

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 515 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 91.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Redmi K40 Pro Plus +40%
1316 nits
Mi 11
937 nits

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black White, Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi K40 Pro Plus
85.9%
Mi 11 +6%
91.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro Plus and Xiaomi Mi 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K40 Pro Plus +5%
1145
Mi 11
1092
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K40 Pro Plus +11%
3915
Mi 11
3534
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi K40 Pro Plus +9%
730746
Mi 11
669150

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12.5

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 4600 mAh
Charge power 33 W 55 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (83% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi K40 Pro Plus
n/a
Mi 11
11:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi K40 Pro Plus
n/a
Mi 11
13:57 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi K40 Pro Plus
n/a
Mi 11
28:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 12032 x 9204
Zoom Optical Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5380 x 3620
Aperture - f/2.3
Focal length 26 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2021 December 2020
Release date March 2021 January 2021
Launch price - ~ 688 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 11. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro Plus.

