Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Xiaomi Redmi K40, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.