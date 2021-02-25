Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the LG K40, which is powered by Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.