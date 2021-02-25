Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K40 Pro vs LG K40 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro vs LG K40

VS
Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro
LG K40

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the LG K40, which is powered by Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 7.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (730K versus 95K)
  • Delivers 176% higher maximum brightness (1308 against 474 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.97 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1520 mAh larger battery capacity: 4520 vs 3000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 40% higher pixel density (395 vs 282 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 9.44% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the LG K40
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2GB
  • Weighs 46 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K40 Pro
vs
LG K40

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 395 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 76.46%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.2%
PWM - 100 Hz
Response time - 35 ms
Contrast - 1484:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi K40 Pro +176%
1308 nits
LG K40
474 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 153 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof IP53 Yes
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi K40 Pro +12%
85.9%
LG K40
76.46%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro and LG K40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 840 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR3
Memory clock 2750 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 2 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi K40 Pro +666%
730886
LG K40
95439

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 LG UX 7
OS size - 11 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 33 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 0:50 hr 2:05 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) No
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 10
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi K40 Pro
n/a
LG K40
82.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced February 2021 February 2019
Release date March 2021 April 2019
Launch price - ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) - 0.518 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.579 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro is definitely a better buy.

