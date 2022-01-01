Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K40 Pro vs 12 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro vs 12 Pro

Ксиаоми Редми К40 Про
VS
Ксиаоми 12 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro
Xiaomi 12 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 32% higher pixel density (521 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 808K)
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (1059 against 866 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K40 Pro
vs
12 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.73 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 521 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.1% 99.8%
PWM 495 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 3 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi K40 Pro
866 nits
12 Pro +22%
1059 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.66 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black Black, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi K40 Pro
85.9%
12 Pro +4%
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro and Xiaomi 12 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 730
GPU clock 840 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K40 Pro
1131
12 Pro +11%
1258
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K40 Pro
3872
12 Pro +1%
3914
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi K40 Pro
808316
12 Pro +25%
1008738
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi K40 Pro
5536
12 Pro +71%
9441
Stability 94% 59%
Graphics test 33 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 5536 9441
PCMark 3.0 score 12706 13038
AnTuTu 9 Android Results (31st and 5th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size - 26.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 4600 mAh
Charge power 33 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:21 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi K40 Pro
n/a
12 Pro
10:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi K40 Pro
n/a
12 Pro
12:18 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi K40 Pro
n/a
12 Pro
19:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 115°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No -
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi K40 Pro +4%
87.4 dB
12 Pro
84.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2021 December 2021
Release date March 2021 December 2021
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12 Pro. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Redmi K40 Pro
2. Xiaomi Poco F3 vs Redmi K40 Pro
3. Xiaomi Poco F3 GT vs Redmi K40 Pro
4. Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro Plus vs K40 Pro
5. Xiaomi Redmi K40 Gaming vs K40 Pro
6. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max vs Xiaomi 12 Pro
7. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra vs 12 Pro
8. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Xiaomi 12 Pro
9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Xiaomi 12 Pro
10. Xiaomi 12X vs 12 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish