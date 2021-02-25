Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K40 Pro vs Poco X3 NFC – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro vs Poco X3 NFC

Ксиаоми Редми К40 Про
VS
Ксиаоми Поко X3 NFC
Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro
Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (715K versus 274K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (865 against 621 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Comes with 640 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4520 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K40 Pro
vs
Poco X3 NFC

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 84.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.1% 99.7%
PWM 495 Hz 2358 Hz
Response time 3 ms 35.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Redmi K40 Pro +39%
865 nits
Poco X3 NFC
621 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 215 gramm (7.58 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi K40 Pro +2%
85.9%
Poco X3 NFC
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro and Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 4 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 618
GPU clock 840 MHz 810 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K40 Pro +98%
1126
Poco X3 NFC
568
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K40 Pro +118%
3832
Poco X3 NFC
1758
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi K40 Pro +161%
715832
Poco X3 NFC
274413
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Rating (14th and 93rd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size - 20.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 5160 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi K40 Pro
n/a
Poco X3 NFC
17:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi K40 Pro
n/a
Poco X3 NFC
14:09 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi K40 Pro
n/a
Poco X3 NFC
31:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5963 x 3354
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi K40 Pro
87.4 dB
Poco X3 NFC +2%
89.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2021 September 2020
Release date March 2021 September 2020
Launch price ~ 458 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.558 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.986 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
2. Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
3. Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro and Xiaomi Poco F3 GT
4. Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi K40
5. Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro
6. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Samsung Galaxy A51
7. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Samsung Galaxy A31
8. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Samsung Galaxy A71
9. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Huawei P40 Lite
10. Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish