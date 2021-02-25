Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.