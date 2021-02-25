Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K40 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Asus ROG Phone 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.