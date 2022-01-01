Xiaomi Redmi K40 vs Oppo Realme GT Neo 3
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K40 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K40
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Optical image stabilization
- Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4520 mAh
- 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (799K versus 688K)
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8100
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
85
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
78
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
83
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
77
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.9%
|87.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|100%
|PWM
|-
|359 Hz
|Response time
|-
|11 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|16 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Mali-G610 MC6
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1372 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K40 +5%
1017
968
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3465
Realme GT Neo 3 +17%
4039
|CPU
|189456
|203855
|GPU
|245190
|312836
|Memory
|105041
|130171
|UX
|151172
|158116
|Total score
|688712
|799147
|Stability
|90%
|96%
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|31 FPS
|Graphics score
|4261
|5286
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12170
|14373
AnTuTu Benchmark Results (117th and 58th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5 Enhanced
|Realme UI 3.0
Battery
|Capacity
|4520 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|80 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 12 min)
|Full charging time
|0:52 hr
|0:33 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|12:09 hr
|Watching video
|-
|15:32 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:40 hr
|Standby
|-
|111 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.4"
|1/3.09"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2021
|March 2022
|Release date
|March 2021
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi K40.
