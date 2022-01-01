Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K40 vs Realme GT Neo 3 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi K40 vs Oppo Realme GT Neo 3

Ксиаоми Редми К40
VS
Оппо Реалми GT Нео 3
Xiaomi Redmi K40
Oppo Realme GT Neo 3

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K40 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K40
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4520 mAh
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (799K versus 688K)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8100

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K40
vs
Realme GT Neo 3

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 87.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 359 Hz
Response time - 11 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi K40
n/a
Realme GT Neo 3
789 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi K40
85.9%
Realme GT Neo 3 +2%
87.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K40 and Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G MediaTek Dimensity 8100
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB 16 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 675 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K40 +5%
1017
Realme GT Neo 3
968
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K40
3465
Realme GT Neo 3 +17%
4039
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi K40
688712
Realme GT Neo 3 +16%
799147
CPU 189456 203855
GPU 245190 312836
Memory 105041 130171
UX 151172 158116
Total score 688712 799147
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi K40
4261
Realme GT Neo 3 +24%
5286
Stability 90% 96%
Graphics test 25 FPS 31 FPS
Graphics score 4261 5286
PCMark 3.0 score 12170 14373
AnTuTu Benchmark Results (117th and 58th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Realme UI 3.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 12 min)
Full charging time 0:52 hr 0:33 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:09 hr
Watching video - 15:32 hr
Gaming - 05:40 hr
Standby - 111 hr
General battery life
Redmi K40
n/a
Realme GT Neo 3
34:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2021 March 2022
Release date March 2021 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi K40.

