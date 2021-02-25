Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K40 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62), which is powered by Exynos 9825. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.