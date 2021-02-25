Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K40 vs Mi 10S – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi K40 vs Mi 10S

Ксиаоми Редми К40
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 10S
Xiaomi Redmi K40
Xiaomi Mi 10S

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K40 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 10S, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K40
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 61% higher maximum brightness (1305 against 811 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1041 and 935 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10S
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Redmi K40
100
Mi 10S
97
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K40
vs
Mi 10S

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 386 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Redmi K40 +61%
1305 nits
Mi 10S
811 nits

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi K40
85.9%
Mi 10S +5%
89.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K40 and Xiaomi Mi 10S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K40 +11%
1041
Mi 10S
935
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K40 +6%
3504
Mi 10S
3312
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi K40
641805
Mi 10S +4%
665694

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 4780 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 34 min)
Full charging time 0:52 hr 0:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 -
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 24 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2021 March 2021
Release date March 2021 March 2021
Launch price ~ 288 USD ~ 613 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi K40. But if the battery life and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 10S.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi K40 or Poco X3 NFC
2. Redmi K40 or Redmi K30 Pro
3. Redmi K40 or Redmi K30
4. Redmi K40 or Mi 10i
5. Mi 10S or Mi 10
6. Mi 10S or Mi 11
7. Mi 10S or Poco F3
8. Mi 10S or OnePlus 8T

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish