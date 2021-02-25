Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K40 vs Poco X3 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K40 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K40
  • Delivers 143% higher maximum brightness (1279 against 526 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (623K versus 480K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 39% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1021 and 735 points
  • Weighs 19 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 640 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4520 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K40
vs
Poco X3 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 85.9% 84.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi K40 +143%
1279 nits
Poco X3 Pro
526 nits

Design and build

Height 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 215 gramm (7.58 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi K40 +2%
85.9%
Poco X3 Pro
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K40 and Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 640
GPU clock 587 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~1267 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K40 +39%
1021
Poco X3 Pro
735
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K40 +35%
3454
Poco X3 Pro
2557
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi K40 +30%
623713
Poco X3 Pro
480864

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4520 mAh 5160 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:52 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi K40
n/a
Poco X3 Pro
17:03 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi K40
n/a
Poco X3 Pro
11:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi K40
n/a
Poco X3 Pro
32:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5480 x 3648
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.4" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 24 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2021 March 2021
Release date March 2021 April 2021
Launch price ~ 288 USD ~ 250 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi K40. But if the battery life and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
8 (80%)
2 (20%)
Total votes: 10

