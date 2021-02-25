Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K40 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G) that was released on February 25, 2021, against the Xiaomi Pocophone F1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.