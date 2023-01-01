Xiaomi Redmi K50 Gaming vs OnePlus 10T 5G VS Xiaomi Redmi K50 Gaming OnePlus 10T 5G Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K50 Gaming (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the OnePlus 10T 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K50 Gaming Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10T 5G Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP54 classification) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Display Type OLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9 PPI 395 ppi 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 650 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 950 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.2% 87.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.6% PWM - 360 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi K50 Gaming n/a 10T 5G 827 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 210 g (7.41 oz) 203.5 g (7.18 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP54 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Gray, Blue Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi K50 Gaming 86.2% 10T 5G +2% 87.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 OxygenOS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 4700 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 120 W 150 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (68% in 13 min) Full charging time 0:17 hr 0:19 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 11:17 hr Watching video - 16:57 hr Gaming - 05:37 hr Standby - 97 hr General battery life Redmi K50 Gaming n/a 10T 5G 33:09 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution - 4920 x 3264 Aperture - f/2.4 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2" 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi K50 Gaming n/a 10T 5G 84 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 August 2022 Release date February 2022 August 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus 10T 5G. It has a better performance and software.