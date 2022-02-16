Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K50 Gaming vs Xiaomi 11T – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi K50 Gaming vs Xiaomi 11T

Ксиаоми Редми К50 Gaming
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 11T
Xiaomi Redmi K50 Gaming
Xiaomi 11T

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K50 Gaming (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Xiaomi 11T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K50 Gaming
  • 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (945K versus 621K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • 68% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1247 and 743 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K50 Gaming
vs
Xiaomi 11T

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.2% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 120 Hz
Response time - 2.8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 210 gramm (7.41 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof - IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Blue White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi K50 Gaming +1%
86.2%
Xiaomi 11T
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K50 Gaming and Xiaomi 11T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 818 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K50 Gaming +30%
3681
Xiaomi 11T
2842
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi K50 Gaming +52%
945505
Xiaomi 11T
621886
CPU 209827 141411
GPU 421332 237996
Memory 154569 116566
UX 158601 120016
Total score 945505 621886
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 89% 92%
Graphics test 54 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score - 4190
PCMark 3.0 score 13082 11719
AnTuTu Android Phone Scores (16th and 142nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size - 26 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4700 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (86% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:17 hr 0:41 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:40 hr
Watching video - 19:20 hr
Gaming - 05:07 hr
Standby - 111 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4608 x 3456
Aperture - f/2.5
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2022 September 2021
Release date February 2022 October 2021
SAR (head) - 0.55 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.95 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi K50 Gaming.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (28.6%)
5 (71.4%)
Total votes: 7

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
