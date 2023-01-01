Xiaomi Redmi K50 Gaming vs 12T Pro VS Xiaomi Redmi K50 Gaming Xiaomi 12T Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K50 Gaming (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on February 16, 2022, against the Xiaomi 12T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro

Optical image stabilization Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh

Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4700 mAh Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS 13% higher pixel density (446 vs 395 PPI)

13% higher pixel density (446 vs 395 PPI) The phone is 7-months newer

The phone is 7-months newer Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1220 x 2712 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 446 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 650 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 900 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.2% 86.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 98.2% PWM - 120 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi K50 Gaming n/a 12T Pro 919 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 210 g (7.41 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi K50 Gaming 86.2% 12T Pro +1% 86.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13 OS size - 33 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4700 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 120 W 120 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 7 min) Full charging time 0:17 hr 0:23 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:04 hr Watching video - 15:07 hr Gaming - 05:33 hr Standby - 93 hr General battery life Redmi K50 Gaming n/a 12T Pro 32:24 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 200 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6936 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels Aperture - f/2.2 Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2" 1/3.47" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi K50 Gaming n/a 12T Pro 130 Video quality Redmi K50 Gaming n/a 12T Pro 134 Generic camera score Redmi K50 Gaming n/a 12T Pro 129

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi K50 Gaming n/a 12T Pro 90.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 October 2022 Release date February 2022 October 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 12T Pro. It has a better display, performance, camera, and connectivity.