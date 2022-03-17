Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K50 Pro vs Realme GT Neo 3 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi K50 Pro vs Oppo Realme GT Neo 3

Ксиаоми Редми К50 Про
VS
Оппо Реалми GT Нео 3
Xiaomi Redmi K50 Pro
Oppo Realme GT Neo 3

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K50 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K50 Pro
  • 34% higher pixel density (526 vs 394 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1020K versus 798K)
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (1194 against 996 nits)
  • 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1298 and 963 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K50 Pro
vs
Realme GT Neo 3

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 526 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 87.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Redmi K50 Pro +20%
1194 nits
Realme GT Neo 3
996 nits

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP53 -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi K50 Pro
86.4%
Realme GT Neo 3 +1%
87.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K50 Pro and Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 MediaTek Dimensity 8100
Max. clock 3050 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 850 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi K50 Pro +28%
1020773
Realme GT Neo 3
798012
CPU 257633 203855
GPU 392328 312836
Memory 188783 130171
UX 183037 158116
Total score 1020773 798012
AnTuTu 9 Android Results (6th and 47th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 Realme UI 3.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 12 min)
Full charging time 0:20 hr 0:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2022 March 2022
Release date March 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi K50 Pro. It has a better display, performance, software, and design.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
11 (55%)
9 (45%)
Total votes: 20

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi K50 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global)
2. Xiaomi Redmi K50 Pro or Xiaomi 12 Pro
3. Xiaomi Redmi K50 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi K50 Gaming
4. Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 or Xiaomi Poco F3
5. Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 or Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
6. Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 or Xiaomi 11T Pro
7. Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 or Oppo Realme GT 5G
8. Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 or Oppo Realme X7 Max

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish