Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K50 Pro (with MediaTek Dimensity 9000) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.