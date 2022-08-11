Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K50 Ultra vs 10T 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 11, 2022, against the OnePlus 10T 5G, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 13% higher pixel density (446 vs 394 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10T 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K50 Ultra
vs
10T 5G

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9
PPI 446 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 950 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 87.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 360 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi K50 Ultra
n/a
10T 5G
813 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.75 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 203.5 gramm (7.18 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP54
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi K50 Ultra
86.7%
10T 5G +1%
87.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra and OnePlus 10T 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3190 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K50 Ultra
1237
10T 5G +6%
1308
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K50 Ultra +7%
4195
10T 5G
3905
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi K50 Ultra
1000122
10T 5G +2%
1022881
CPU - 241313
GPU - 453999
Memory - 161980
UX - 169409
Total score 1000122 1022881
AnTuTu Ranking (24th and 18th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 OxygenOS 12.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 120 W 150 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (68% in 13 min)
Full charging time 0:20 hr 0:19 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:17 hr
Watching video - 16:57 hr
Gaming - 05:37 hr
Standby - 97 hr
General battery life
Redmi K50 Ultra
n/a
10T 5G
33:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 August 2022
Release date August 2022 August 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 10T 5G.

Promotion
