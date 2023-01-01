Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra vs Vivo iQOO 11 VS Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra Vivo iQOO 11 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 11, 2022, against the Vivo iQOO 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1288K versus 1032K)

Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1483 and 1251 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 446 ppi 518 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1800 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 87.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi K50 Ultra n/a iQOO 11 1175 nits

Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 164.86 mm (6.49 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 77.07 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.72 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz) Waterproof IP53 - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Gray, Blue White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi K50 Ultra 86.7% iQOO 11 +1% 87.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM MIUI 13 Funtouch OS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 120 W 120 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (83% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:20 hr 0:22 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 15:37 hr Watching video - 19:09 hr Gaming - 05:05 hr Standby - 114 hr General battery life Redmi K50 Ultra n/a iQOO 11 40:25 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 - Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 1920 FPS (1080p) Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution - 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5 Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS - Sensor size 1/2" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2022 December 2022 Release date August 2022 December 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Vivo iQOO 11. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra.