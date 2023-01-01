Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra vs Xiaomi 13 VS Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra Xiaomi 13 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 11, 2022, against the Xiaomi 13, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1228K versus 1032K)

19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1228K versus 1032K) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.36 inches Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 446 ppi 414 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1900 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 89.4% Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 152.8 mm (6.02 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Gray, Blue White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi K50 Ultra 86.7% Xiaomi 13 +3% 89.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 14

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 120 W 67 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:20 hr 0:41 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 54 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 - Zoom Digital Optical, 3.2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 1920 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (54 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 54 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 75 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.75", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution - 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length - 22 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS - Sensor size 1/2" 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced August 2022 December 2022 Release date August 2022 December 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi 13. It has a better performance, software, battery life, camera, design, and sound.