Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra vs Redmi K50 VS Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra Xiaomi Redmi K50 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on August 11, 2022, against the Xiaomi Redmi K50, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1032K versus 774K)

33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1032K versus 774K) 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1251 and 930 points Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K50 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 5000 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 5000 mAh 18% higher pixel density (526 vs 446 PPI)

Display Type OLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 446 ppi 526 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits 650 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 86.4% Display features - DCI-P3

Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 201 g (7.09 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors Black, Gray, Blue Black, Gray, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi K50 Ultra 86.7% Redmi K50 86.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 4 - Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5500 mAh Charge power 120 W 67 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (80% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:20 hr 0:51 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens - 119° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- 48 MP

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4 Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2" 1/2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- USB-Storage mode

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi K50 Ultra. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi K50.