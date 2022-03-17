Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K50 vs Nord 2T – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi K50 vs OnePlus Nord 2T

Ксиаоми Редми K50
VS
Ванплас Норд 2Т
Xiaomi Redmi K50
OnePlus Nord 2T

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K50 (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K50
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 4500 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 28% higher pixel density (526 vs 410 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (778K versus 680K)
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K50
vs
Nord 2T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 526 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness - 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.3%
PWM - 193 Hz
Response time - 15 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi K50
n/a
Nord 2T
630 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi K50 +1%
86.4%
Nord 2T
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K50 and OnePlus Nord 2T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Max. clock 2850 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 912 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K50
922
Nord 2T +2%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K50 +19%
3774
Nord 2T
3168
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi K50 +14%
778836
Nord 2T
680566
CPU 181064 182063
GPU 303347 244873
Memory 151816 119023
UX 144773 135566
Total score 778836 680566
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi K50 +26%
5781
Nord 2T
4603
Stability 97% 64%
Graphics test 34 FPS 27 FPS
Graphics score 5781 4603
PCMark 3.0 score 12831 9955
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu (84th and 142nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 OxygenOS 12.1
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 67 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (80% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 0:51 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:12 hr
Watching video - 14:15 hr
Gaming - 04:36 hr
Standby - 93 hr
General battery life
Redmi K50
n/a
Nord 2T
30:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi K50
n/a
Nord 2T
87.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2022 May 2022
Release date March 2022 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi K50. It has a better display, performance, battery life, and design.

