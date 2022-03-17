Xiaomi Redmi K50 vs Vivo iQOO Neo 6
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K50 (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Vivo iQOO Neo 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K50
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 4700 mAh
- 32% higher pixel density (526 vs 398 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8100
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
97
90
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
81
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
89
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
88
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.62 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|526 ppi
|398 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|-
|490 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|1300 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.4%
|85.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|76.2 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|201 gramm (7.09 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Blue, Green
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
|Max. clock
|2850 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MC6
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|912 MHz
|675 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1372 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|-
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
922
iQOO Neo 6 +6%
981
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K50 +24%
3774
3055
|CPU
|181064
|181724
|GPU
|303347
|245641
|Memory
|151816
|133355
|UX
|144773
|159750
|Total score
|778836
|714938
|Stability
|97%
|83%
|Graphics test
|34 FPS
|25 FPS
|Graphics score
|5781
|4200
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12831
|-
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone Scores (84th and 114th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|Funtouch 12
Battery
|Capacity
|5500 mAh
|4700 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|80 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (80% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 13 min)
|Full charging time
|0:51 hr
|0:32 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|12:11 hr
|Watching video
|-
|13:09 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:21 hr
|Standby
|-
|103 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|116°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2022
|May 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
|May 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi K50. It has a better display, performance, software, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound.
