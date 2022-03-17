Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K50 vs iQOO Neo 6 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi K50 vs Vivo iQOO Neo 6

Ксиаоми Редми K50
VS
Виво iQOO Нео 6
Xiaomi Redmi K50
Vivo iQOO Neo 6

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K50 (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Vivo iQOO Neo 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K50
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 4700 mAh
  • 32% higher pixel density (526 vs 398 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8100
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K50
vs
iQOO Neo 6

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 526 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness - 490 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 85.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi K50
n/a
iQOO Neo 6
771 nits

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 76.2 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Green Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi K50 +1%
86.4%
iQOO Neo 6
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K50 and Vivo iQOO Neo 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 2850 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 650
GPU clock 912 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS - ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K50
922
iQOO Neo 6 +6%
981
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K50 +24%
3774
iQOO Neo 6
3055
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi K50 +9%
778836
iQOO Neo 6
714938
CPU 181064 181724
GPU 303347 245641
Memory 151816 133355
UX 144773 159750
Total score 778836 714938
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi K50 +38%
5781
iQOO Neo 6
4200
Stability 97% 83%
Graphics test 34 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 5781 4200
PCMark 3.0 score 12831 -
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone Scores (84th and 114th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 Funtouch 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5500 mAh 4700 mAh
Charge power 67 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (80% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 0:51 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:11 hr
Watching video - 13:09 hr
Gaming - 05:21 hr
Standby - 103 hr
General battery life
Redmi K50
n/a
iQOO Neo 6
32:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 116°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2022 May 2022
Release date March 2022 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi K50. It has a better display, performance, software, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi K50
2. Redmi K40 and Redmi K50
3. Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K50
4. Redmi K40S and Redmi K50
5. Nord 2 5G and iQOO Neo 6
6. Mi 11X and iQOO Neo 6
7. Realme GT Neo 2T and iQOO Neo 6
8. iQOO 9 SE and iQOO Neo 6
9. Edge 30 and iQOO Neo 6

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish