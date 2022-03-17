Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K50 (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Vivo iQOO Neo 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.