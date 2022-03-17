Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K50 vs 12 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K50 (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K50
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 4600 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (1194 against 1046 nits)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (995K versus 775K)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1235 and 922 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K50
vs
12 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.73 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 526 ppi 521 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi K50 +14%
1194 nits
12 Pro
1046 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.66 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi K50
86.4%
12 Pro +4%
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K50 and Xiaomi 12 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2850 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 730
GPU clock - 818 MHz
FLOPS - ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels - 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K50
922
12 Pro +34%
1235
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K50
3770
12 Pro +3%
3873
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi K50
775421
12 Pro +28%
995309
CPU 181064 235094
GPU 303347 440628
Memory 151816 166283
UX 144773 161731
Total score 775421 995309
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi K50
n/a
12 Pro
9357
Stability - 60%
Graphics test - 56 FPS
Graphics score - 9357
PCMark 3.0 score - 13038
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size - 26.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5500 mAh 4600 mAh
Charge power 67 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (80% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time 0:51 hr 0:21 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 08:48 hr
Watching video - 10:04 hr
Gaming - 04:53 hr
Standby - 89 hr
General battery life
Redmi K50
n/a
12 Pro
25:27 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 115°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" 1/3.14"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Redmi K50
n/a
12 Pro
141
Video quality
Redmi K50
n/a
12 Pro
111
Generic camera score
Redmi K50
n/a
12 Pro
131

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi K50
n/a
12 Pro
84.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2022 December 2021
Release date March 2022 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12 Pro. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi K50.

