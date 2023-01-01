Xiaomi Redmi K50 vs Xiaomi 12T VS Xiaomi Redmi K50 Xiaomi 12T Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K50 (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Xiaomi 12T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K50 Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 5000 mAh

18% higher pixel density (526 vs 446 PPI) Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T The phone is 6-months newer

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1220 x 2712 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 526 ppi 446 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 650 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 900 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 86.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi K50 n/a Xiaomi 12T 954 nits

Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 201 g (7.09 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi K50 86.4% Xiaomi 12T 86.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Channels - 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 5500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 120 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (80% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 7 min) Full charging time 0:51 hr 0:23 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 10:06 hr Watching video - 13:24 hr Gaming - 05:21 hr Standby - 116 hr General battery life Redmi K50 n/a Xiaomi 12T 31:35 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12032 x 9204 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung ISOCELL HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2" 1/3.47" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi K50 n/a Xiaomi 12T 120 Video quality Redmi K50 n/a Xiaomi 12T 127 Generic camera score Redmi K50 n/a Xiaomi 12T 115

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No - Hybrid slot No No 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2022 October 2022 Release date March 2022 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the camera is more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12T. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi K50.