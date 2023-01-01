Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K50 vs 12T Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K50 (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Xiaomi 12T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K50
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 5000 mAh
  • 18% higher pixel density (526 vs 446 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1011K versus 774K)
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1253 and 930 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K50
vs
12T Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1220 x 2712 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 526 ppi 446 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 650 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 900 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 86.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.2%
PWM - 120 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi K50
n/a
12T Pro
919 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 201 g (7.09 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi K50
86.4%
12T Pro
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K50 and Xiaomi 12T Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 2850 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 730
GPU clock 912 MHz 900 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K50
930
12T Pro +35%
1253
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K50
3781
12T Pro +9%
4115
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi K50
774121
12T Pro +31%
1011526
CPU 181914 235610
GPU 310431 433750
Memory 138383 162590
UX 138654 173036
Total score 774121 1011526
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi K50
5774
12T Pro
n/a
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 34 FPS -
Graphics score 5774 -
PCMark 3.0 score 12827 -
AnTuTu 9 Ranking List (121st and 43rd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels - 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size - 33 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (80% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 7 min)
Full charging time 0:51 hr 0:23 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:04 hr
Watching video - 15:07 hr
Gaming - 05:33 hr
Standby - 93 hr
General battery life
Redmi K50
n/a
12T Pro
32:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" 1/3.47"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Redmi K50
n/a
12T Pro
130
Video quality
Redmi K50
n/a
12T Pro
134
Generic camera score
Redmi K50
n/a
12T Pro
129

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi K50
n/a
12T Pro
90.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2022 October 2022
Release date March 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12T Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi K50.

