Xiaomi Redmi K50 vs 12T Pro VS Xiaomi Redmi K50 Xiaomi 12T Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K50 (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on March 17, 2022, against the Xiaomi 12T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K50 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 5000 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 5000 mAh 18% higher pixel density (526 vs 446 PPI) Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1011K versus 774K)

31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1011K versus 774K) The phone is 6-months newer

The phone is 6-months newer 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1253 and 930 points

35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1253 and 930 points Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1220 x 2712 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 526 ppi 446 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 650 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 900 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 86.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 98.2% PWM - 120 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi K50 n/a 12T Pro 919 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 201 g (7.09 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi K50 86.4% 12T Pro 86.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Channels - 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13 OS size - 33 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 120 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (80% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 7 min) Full charging time 0:51 hr 0:23 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:04 hr Watching video - 15:07 hr Gaming - 05:33 hr Standby - 93 hr General battery life Redmi K50 n/a 12T Pro 32:24 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 200 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 1920 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2" 1/3.47" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi K50 n/a 12T Pro 130 Video quality Redmi K50 n/a 12T Pro 134 Generic camera score Redmi K50 n/a 12T Pro 129

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi K50 n/a 12T Pro 90.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2022 October 2022 Release date March 2022 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12T Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi K50.