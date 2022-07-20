Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Xiaomi Redmi K50i (with MediaTek Dimensity 8100) that was released on July 20, 2022, against the Xiaomi 11T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.