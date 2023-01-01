Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K60 Pro vs iQOO 11 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro vs Vivo iQOO 11

Ксиаоми Редми К60 Про
VS
Виво IQOO 11
Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro
Vivo iQOO 11

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 27, 2022, against the Vivo iQOO 11, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO 11
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K60 Pro
vs
iQOO 11

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 526 ppi 518 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness - 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 1800 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 87.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi K60 Pro
n/a
iQOO 11
1175 nits

Design and build

Height 162.78 mm (6.41 inches) 164.86 mm (6.49 inches)
Width 75.44 mm (2.97 inches) 77.07 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.59 mm (0.34 inches) 8.72 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz)
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi K60 Pro
87.5%
iQOO 11
87.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro and Vivo iQOO 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 4 + 3) 8 (1 + 4 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 740

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K60 Pro
1464
iQOO 11 +1%
1483
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K60 Pro +4%
5045
iQOO 11
4847
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi K60 Pro +2%
1312481
iQOO 11
1288873
CPU 271745 -
GPU 576479 -
Memory 260779 -
UX 194638 -
Total score 1312481 1288873
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 90% -
Graphics test 76 FPS -
Graphics score 12726 -
PCMark 3.0 score 14835 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 Funtouch OS 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (83% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:20 hr 0:22 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 15:37 hr
Watching video - 19:09 hr
Gaming - 05:05 hr
Standby - 114 hr
General battery life
Redmi K60 Pro
n/a
iQOO 11
40:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 54 megapixels 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (54 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture - f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 December 2022
Release date January 2023 December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro. It has a better software, design, and sound.

