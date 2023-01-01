Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro vs Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 27, 2022, against the Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro
- Handles wireless charging up to 30W
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- 16% higher pixel density (526 vs 453 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1367K versus 1156K)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
100
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
94*
94*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1260 x 2800 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|526 ppi
|453 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|-
|Max rated brightness
|-
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1400 nits
|1300 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.5%
|87.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|162.78 mm (6.41 inches)
|164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|75.44 mm (2.97 inches)
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.59 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|205 g (7.23 oz)
|192 g (6.77 oz)
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|Black, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|3350 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.35 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Immortalis-G715 MC11
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
|~4736 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1458
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5035
|CPU
|257297
|298850
|GPU
|540660
|594203
|Memory
|164986
|263503
|UX
|194386
|212041
|Total score
|1156323
|1367589
|Stability
|91%
|-
|Graphics test
|75 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|12647
|-
|Web score
|13984
|-
|Video editing
|7516
|-
|Photo editing
|34557
|-
|Data manipulation
|11162
|-
|Writing score
|17431
|-
AnTuTu 9 Phone Scores (24th and 1st place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12, 16 GB
|16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5X
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|Funtouch 13
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|120 W
|120 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (30 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Yes (50% in 9 min)
|Full charging time
|0:20 hr
|0:22 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|54 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|114°
|Lenses
|3 (54 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.88
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX866 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.45
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2022
|May 2023
|Release date
|January 2023
|May 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 120 W
|Yes, 120 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, camera, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro.
