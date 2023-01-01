Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K60 Pro vs iQOO Neo 8 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro vs Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro

87 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro
VS
84 out of 100
Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro
Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 27, 2022, against the Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro
  • Handles wireless charging up to 30W
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • 16% higher pixel density (526 vs 453 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1367K versus 1156K)

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro and Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K60 Pro
vs
iQOO Neo 8 Pro

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1260 x 2800 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 526 ppi 453 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No -
Max rated brightness - 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 87.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 162.78 mm (6.41 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75.44 mm (2.97 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.59 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz)
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green Black, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro and Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus
Max clock 3200 MHz 3350 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.35 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Immortalis-G715 MC11
GPU clock 680 MHz -
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS ~4736 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi K60 Pro
1156323
iQOO Neo 8 Pro +18%
1367589
CPU 257297 298850
GPU 540660 594203
Memory 164986 263503
UX 194386 212041
Total score 1156323 1367589
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 91% -
Graphics test 75 FPS -
Graphics score 12647 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 13984 -
Video editing 7516 -
Photo editing 34557 -
Data manipulation 11162 -
Writing score 17431 -
AnTuTu 9 Phone Scores (24th and 1st place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 Funtouch 13

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 120 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 9 min)
Full charging time 0:20 hr 0:22 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 54 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 114°
Lenses 3 (54 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.88
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX866 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture - f/2.45
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 May 2023
Release date January 2023 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 120 W Yes, 120 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (60%)
2 (40%)
Total votes: 5

Related comparisons

1. Vivo iQOO Neo 7 and Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro
2. Vivo iQOO 11 and Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro
3. OnePlus 11 and Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro
4. Realme GT3 and Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro
5. Xiaomi 13 Pro and Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro
6. Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro and Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro
7. Realme 11 Pro Plus and Vivo iQOO Neo 8 Pro
8. Xiaomi Redmi K60 and Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский