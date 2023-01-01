Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro vs Xiaomi 12T VS Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro Xiaomi 12T Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 27, 2022, against the Xiaomi 12T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1312K versus 816K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1220 x 2712 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 526 ppi 446 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness - 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 900 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 86.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi K60 Pro n/a Xiaomi 12T 954 nits

Design and build Height 162.78 mm (6.41 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) Width 75.44 mm (2.97 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.59 mm (0.34 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz) Waterproof - IP53 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material - Plastic Colors White, Black, Green Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi K60 Pro +1% 87.5% Xiaomi 12T 86.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 120 W 120 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 7 min) Full charging time 0:20 hr 0:23 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 10:06 hr Watching video - 13:24 hr Gaming - 05:21 hr Standby - 116 hr General battery life Redmi K60 Pro n/a Xiaomi 12T 31:35 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 54 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution - 12032 x 9204 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 118° 120° Lenses 3 (54 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 54 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung ISOCELL HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 - Aperture - f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.47" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi K60 Pro n/a Xiaomi 12T 120 Video quality Redmi K60 Pro n/a Xiaomi 12T 127 Generic camera score Redmi K60 Pro n/a Xiaomi 12T 115

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2022 October 2022 Release date January 2023 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro is definitely a better buy.