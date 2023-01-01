Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K60 Pro vs Xiaomi 12T – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro vs Xiaomi 12T

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 27, 2022, against the Xiaomi 12T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro
  • 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1312K versus 816K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • 18% higher pixel density (526 vs 446 PPI)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • 57% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1464 and 932 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K60 Pro
vs
Xiaomi 12T

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1220 x 2712 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 526 ppi 446 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness - 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 900 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 86.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi K60 Pro
n/a
Xiaomi 12T
954 nits

Design and build

Height 162.78 mm (6.41 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.44 mm (2.97 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.59 mm (0.34 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz)
Waterproof - IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material - Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi K60 Pro +1%
87.5%
Xiaomi 12T
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro and Xiaomi 12T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 4 + 3) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock - 912 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K60 Pro +57%
1464
Xiaomi 12T
932
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K60 Pro +34%
5045
Xiaomi 12T
3769
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi K60 Pro +61%
1312481
Xiaomi 12T
816117
CPU 271745 196804
GPU 576479 313342
Memory 260779 140254
UX 194638 161901
Total score 1312481 816117
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi K60 Pro +117%
12726
Xiaomi 12T
5856
Stability 90% 99%
Graphics test 76 FPS 35 FPS
Graphics score 12726 5856
PCMark 3.0 score 14835 12490
AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking (4th and 96th place)
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 7 min)
Full charging time 0:20 hr 0:23 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:06 hr
Watching video - 13:24 hr
Gaming - 05:21 hr
Standby - 116 hr
General battery life
Redmi K60 Pro
n/a
Xiaomi 12T
31:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 54 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution - 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 3 (54 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung ISOCELL HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 -
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.47"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No -
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 October 2022
Release date January 2023 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
