Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro vs Poco X4 GT VS Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro Xiaomi Poco X4 GT Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 27, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1301K versus 819K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 526 ppi 407 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz Max rated brightness - 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 650 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 85.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 97.9% PWM - 51540 Hz Response time - 24 ms Contrast - 1573:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi K60 Pro n/a Poco X4 GT 594 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.78 mm (6.41 inches) 163.64 mm (6.44 inches) Width 75.44 mm (2.97 inches) 74.29 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.59 mm (0.34 inches) 8.87 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 200 g (7.05 oz) Waterproof - IP53 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Green Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi K60 Pro +3% 87.5% Poco X4 GT 85.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5080 mAh Charge power 120 W 67 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 20 min) Full charging time 0:20 hr 0:57 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 13:12 hr Watching video - 12:36 hr Gaming - 05:41 hr Standby - 123 hr General battery life Redmi K60 Pro n/a Poco X4 GT 35:08 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 54 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution - 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 118° 120° Lenses 3 (54 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 54 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456 Aperture - f/2.45 Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi K60 Pro n/a Poco X4 GT 86.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced December 2022 June 2022 Release date January 2023 June 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro is definitely a better buy.