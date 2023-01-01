Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K60 Pro vs Poco X4 GT – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro vs Poco X4 GT

Ксиаоми Редми К60 Про
VS
Ксиаоми X4 GT
Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro
Xiaomi Poco X4 GT

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 27, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro
  • 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1301K versus 819K)
  • 29% higher pixel density (526 vs 407 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • 60% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1453 and 910 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K60 Pro
vs
Poco X4 GT

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 526 ppi 407 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness - 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 650 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.9%
PWM - 51540 Hz
Response time - 24 ms
Contrast - 1573:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi K60 Pro
n/a
Poco X4 GT
594 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.78 mm (6.41 inches) 163.64 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.44 mm (2.97 inches) 74.29 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.59 mm (0.34 inches) 8.87 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 200 g (7.05 oz)
Waterproof - IP53
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi K60 Pro +3%
87.5%
Poco X4 GT
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro and Xiaomi Poco X4 GT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 MediaTek Dimensity 8100
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock - 912 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K60 Pro +60%
1453
Poco X4 GT
910
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K60 Pro +35%
4993
Poco X4 GT
3709
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi K60 Pro +59%
1301895
Poco X4 GT
819367
CPU 271745 201160
GPU 576479 311633
Memory 260779 148778
UX 194638 165114
Total score 1301895 819367
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi K60 Pro +118%
12726
Poco X4 GT
5838
Stability 95% 61%
Graphics test 76 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 12726 5838
PCMark 3.0 score 14375 13042
AnTuTu Smartphone Scores (4th and 88th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5080 mAh
Charge power 120 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:20 hr 0:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:12 hr
Watching video - 12:36 hr
Gaming - 05:41 hr
Standby - 123 hr
General battery life
Redmi K60 Pro
n/a
Poco X4 GT
35:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 54 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution - 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 3 (54 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture - f/2.45
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2022 June 2022
Release date January 2023 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 5

Related comparisons

1. Redmi K50 Pro and Redmi K60 Pro
2. Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi K60 Pro
3. iQOO 11 and Redmi K60 Pro
4. Redmi K60 and Redmi K60 Pro
5. Xiaomi 11T and Poco X4 GT
6. Xiaomi 12T and Poco X4 GT
7. Realme GT Neo 3 and Poco X4 GT
8. Realme GT Neo 3T and Poco X4 GT
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish