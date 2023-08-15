Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K60 Ultra vs Galaxy S23 Ultra – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

90 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra
90 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra (with MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus) that was released on August 15, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 45W)
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Weighs 29 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • Handles wireless charging up to 15W
  • 12% higher pixel density (500 vs 446 PPI)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K60 Ultra
Galaxy S23 Ultra

Display

Type OLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.3:9
PPI 446 ppi 500 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate - Yes
Max rated brightness 600 nits 850 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 2600 nits 1750 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.9%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.15 mm (6.38 inches) 163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 233 g (8.22 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
Max clock 3350 MHz 3360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.35 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
GPU clock 995 MHz 719 MHz
FLOPS ~4202.8 GFLOPS ~3481.6 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 266470
GPU - 530016
Memory - 245971
UX - 204051
Total score - 1240968
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 34.8 °C
Stability - 64%
Graphics test 68 FPS 72 FPS
Graphics score 11532 12154
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 15580
Video editing - 7791
Photo editing - 33956
Data manipulation - 12916
Writing score - 19790
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16, 24 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Memory clock 4266 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 One UI 5.1
OS size - 39.9 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 120 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (68% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:19 hr 0:59 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 14:50 hr
Watching video - 19:27 hr
Gaming - 06:21 hr
Standby - 123 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution - 16320 x 12240
Zoom Digital Optical, 10x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4000 x 3000
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.0" 1/3.24"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version - 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2023 February 2023
Release date August 2023 February 2023
SAR (head) - 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 120 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra. But if the camera, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
