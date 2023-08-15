Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra vs 13 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra (with MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus) that was released on August 15, 2023, against the Xiaomi 13 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- The phone is 8-months newer
- Weighs 25 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Pro
- The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom
- Handles wireless charging up to 50W
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- 17% higher pixel density (522 vs 446 PPI)
- Reverse charging feature
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
95
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
86
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
100
92
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
98
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
94*
80
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
90
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.73 inches
|Resolution
|1220 x 2712 pixels
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|446 ppi
|522 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|-
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|2600 nits
|1900 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.5%
|89.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|98.2%
|PWM
|-
|120 Hz
|Response time
|-
|2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|162.15 mm (6.38 inches)
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.38 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|204 g (7.2 oz)
|229 g (8.08 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max clock
|3350 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.35 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|GPU clock
|995 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~4202.8 GFLOPS
|~3481.6 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1482
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5066
|CPU
|-
|251446
|GPU
|-
|567940
|Memory
|-
|233181
|UX
|-
|191863
|Total score
|-
|1233147
|Max surface temperature
|-
|36 °C
|Stability
|-
|86%
|Graphics test
|68 FPS
|74 FPS
|Graphics score
|11532
|12412
Memory
|RAM size
|12, 16, 24 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5X
|Memory clock
|4266 MHz
|-
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|MIUI 14
|OS size
|-
|32 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4820 mAh
|Max charge power
|120 W
|120 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Yes (50% in 9 min)
|Full charging time
|0:19 hr
|0:22 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|11:49 hr
|Watching video
|-
|17:34 hr
|Gaming
|-
|04:38 hr
|Standby
|-
|99 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3.2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|1920 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|115°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|PureCel
|Sensor size
|1/2.0"
|1/3.14"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
129
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|-
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2023
|December 2022
|Release date
|August 2023
|December 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 120 W
|Yes, 120 W
Further details
Notes on 13 Pro:
- Version with 128 GB comes with UFS 3.1 storage.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra. But if the camera, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 13 Pro.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1