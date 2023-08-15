Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K60 Ultra vs 13 Ultra – which one to choose?

90 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra
VS
90 out of 100
Xiaomi 13 Ultra
Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra
Xiaomi 13 Ultra

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra (with MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus) that was released on August 15, 2023, against the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 90W)
  • Weighs 23 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Handles wireless charging up to 50W
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • 17% higher pixel density (522 vs 446 PPI)
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra and 13 Ultra crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K60 Ultra
vs
13 Ultra

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.73 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 446 ppi 522 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate - Yes
Max rated brightness 600 nits 1300 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 2600 nits 2600 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.4%
PWM - 120 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi K60 Ultra
n/a
13 Ultra
1196 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.15 mm (6.38 inches) 163.18 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 74.64 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) 9.06 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 227 g (8.01 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi K60 Ultra
87.5%
13 Ultra +2%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra and Xiaomi 13 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3350 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.35 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
GPU clock 995 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~4202.8 GFLOPS ~3481.6 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 274578
GPU - 581047
Memory - 250921
UX - 196580
Total score - 1292705
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi K60 Ultra
11532
13 Ultra +4%
11951
Max surface temperature - 52 °C
Stability - 85%
Graphics test 68 FPS 71 FPS
Graphics score 11532 11951
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16, 24 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Memory clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 14

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 120 W 90 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (58% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:19 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:19 hr
Watching video - 15:02 hr
Gaming - 05:12 hr
Standby - 108 hr
General battery life
Redmi K60 Ultra
n/a
13 Ultra
35:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50.3 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 1920 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 122°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 5 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/0", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.51", Sony IMX858 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.51", Sony IMX858 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 Ultra from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture - f/2.0
Focal length - 22 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version - 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2023 April 2023
Release date August 2023 April 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 120 W Yes, 90 W
Further details
Notes on 13 Ultra:
    - The rear cover is made of eco-leather.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra. But if the camera, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

