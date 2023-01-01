Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K60 vs 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi K60 vs OnePlus 10 Pro

Ксиаоми Редми K60
VS
Ванплас 10 Про
Xiaomi Redmi K60
OnePlus 10 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K60 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on December 27, 2022, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K60
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 5000 mAh
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1235 and 973 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Reverse charging feature
Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 526 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness - 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.3%
PWM - 342 Hz
Response time - 11 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi K60
n/a
10 Pro
773 nits
Design and build

Height 162.78 mm (6.41 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.44 mm (2.97 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.59 mm (0.34 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 200.5 g (7.07 oz)
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi K60
87.5%
10 Pro +3%
90%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K60 and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS - ~2236 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K60 +27%
1235
10 Pro
973
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K60 +17%
4018
10 Pro
3442
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi K60 +3%
1023965
10 Pro
993392
CPU 246349 227709
GPU 466575 430176
Memory 152435 160925
UX 167535 175122
Total score 1023965 993392
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi K60
8892
10 Pro +8%
9560
Stability 98% 64%
Graphics test 53 FPS 57 FPS
Graphics score 8892 9560
PCMark 3.0 score - 11791
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone Scores (34th and 49th place)
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 OxygenOS 13
OS size - 32 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:04 hr
Watching video - 13:54 hr
Gaming - 04:58 hr
Standby - 100 hr
General battery life
Redmi K60
n/a
10 Pro
30:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 150°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Focal length: 1.12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture - f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Redmi K60
n/a
10 Pro
132
Video quality
Redmi K60
n/a
10 Pro
110
Generic camera score
Redmi K60
n/a
10 Pro
127

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi K60
n/a
10 Pro
88.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 January 2022
Release date January 2023 January 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi K60. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 10 Pro.

User opinions

