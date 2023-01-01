Xiaomi Redmi K60 vs OnePlus 10 Pro VS Xiaomi Redmi K60 OnePlus 10 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K60 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on December 27, 2022, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K60 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS The phone is 1-year newer

The phone is 1-year newer Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 5000 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 5000 mAh 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1235 and 973 points

27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1235 and 973 points Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom Reverse charging feature

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 526 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness - 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 1300 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 90% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 98.3% PWM - 342 Hz Response time - 11 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi K60 n/a 10 Pro 773 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.78 mm (6.41 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches) Width 75.44 mm (2.97 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.59 mm (0.34 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 200.5 g (7.07 oz) Rear material Glass Glass Frame material - Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi K60 87.5% 10 Pro +3% 90%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 OxygenOS 13 OS size - 32 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (30 W) Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes Yes (98% in 30 min) Full charging time - 0:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 10:04 hr Watching video - 13:54 hr Gaming - 04:58 hr Standby - 100 hr General battery life Redmi K60 n/a 10 Pro 30:10 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 150° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Focal length: 1.12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896 Aperture - f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi K60 n/a 10 Pro 132 Video quality Redmi K60 n/a 10 Pro 110 Generic camera score Redmi K60 n/a 10 Pro 127

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi K60 n/a 10 Pro 88.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2022 January 2022 Release date January 2023 January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi K60. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 10 Pro.