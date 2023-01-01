Xiaomi Redmi K60 vs OnePlus 10 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K60 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on December 27, 2022, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K60
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- The phone is 1-year newer
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 5000 mAh
- 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1235 and 973 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
- The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
- Reverse charging feature
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|OLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|526 ppi
|525 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|-
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1400 nits
|1300 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.5%
|90%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.3%
|PWM
|-
|342 Hz
|Response time
|-
|11 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|162.78 mm (6.41 inches)
|163 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|75.44 mm (2.97 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.59 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|204 g (7.2 oz)
|200.5 g (7.07 oz)
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|-
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|White, Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|818 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~2236 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
|CPU
|246349
|227709
|GPU
|466575
|430176
|Memory
|152435
|160925
|UX
|167535
|175122
|Total score
|1023965
|993392
|Stability
|98%
|64%
|Graphics test
|53 FPS
|57 FPS
|Graphics score
|8892
|9560
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|11791
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone Scores (34th and 49th place)
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12, 16 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|OxygenOS 13
|OS size
|-
|32 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|80 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (30 W)
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (98% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|0:32 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|10:04 hr
|Watching video
|-
|13:54 hr
|Gaming
|-
|04:58 hr
|Standby
|-
|100 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3.3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|150°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Focal length: 1.12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2022
|January 2022
|Release date
|January 2023
|January 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi K60. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 10 Pro.
