Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K60 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on December 27, 2022, against the OnePlus Ace, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K60
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 4500 mAh
  • 34% higher pixel density (526 vs 394 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1023K versus 771K)
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1235 and 993 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Ace
  • Weighs 18 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K60
vs
OnePlus Ace

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 526 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness - 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 950 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 87.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 162.78 mm (6.41 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 75.44 mm (2.97 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.59 mm (0.34 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material - Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi K60
87.5%
OnePlus Ace
87.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K60 and OnePlus Ace in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 900 MHz 912 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K60 +24%
1235
OnePlus Ace
993
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K60 +9%
4018
OnePlus Ace
3684
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi K60 +33%
1023965
OnePlus Ace
771777
CPU 246349 191540
GPU 466575 310882
Memory 152435 130152
UX 167535 144745
Total score 1023965 771777
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi K60 +58%
8892
OnePlus Ace
5613
Stability 98% 98%
Graphics test 53 FPS 33 FPS
Graphics score 8892 5613
PCMark 3.0 score - 10141
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (34th and 119th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 ColorOS 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 67 W 150 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 5 min)
Full charging time - 0:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Focal length: 1.12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture - f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2022 April 2022
Release date January 2023 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi K60 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

