Xiaomi Redmi K60 vs OnePlus Ace VS Xiaomi Redmi K60 OnePlus Ace Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K60 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on December 27, 2022, against the OnePlus Ace, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K60 Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 4500 mAh

24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1235 and 993 points Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus Ace Weighs 18 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 526 ppi 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness - 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 950 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 87.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

Design and build Height 162.78 mm (6.41 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) Width 75.44 mm (2.97 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.59 mm (0.34 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material - Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi K60 87.5% OnePlus Ace 87.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 ColorOS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 5500 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 67 W 150 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 5 min) Full charging time - 0:18 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Focal length: 1.12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture - f/2.4 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.09" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2022 April 2022 Release date January 2023 April 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi K60 is definitely a better buy.