Xiaomi Redmi K60 vs Vivo iQOO 11 VS Xiaomi Redmi K60 Vivo iQOO 11 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K60 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on December 27, 2022, against the Vivo iQOO 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K60 Supports wireless charging up to 30W

Supports wireless charging up to 30W Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 5000 mAh Reasons to consider the Vivo iQOO 11 The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1288K versus 1042K)

24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1288K versus 1042K) Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1

Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1483 and 1254 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 526 ppi 518 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz Max rated brightness - 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 1800 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 87.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi K60 n/a iQOO 11 1175 nits

Design and build Height 162.78 mm (6.41 inches) 164.86 mm (6.49 inches) Width 75.44 mm (2.97 inches) 77.07 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.59 mm (0.34 inches) 8.72 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz) Rear material Glass Glass Frame material - Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi K60 87.5% iQOO 11 87.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM MIUI 14 Funtouch OS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 5500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 120 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes Yes (83% in 15 min) Full charging time - 0:22 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 15:37 hr Watching video - 19:09 hr Gaming - 05:05 hr Standby - 114 hr General battery life Redmi K60 n/a iQOO 11 40:25 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 - Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Focal length: 1.12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456 Aperture - f/2.5 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2022 December 2022 Release date January 2023 December 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Vivo iQOO 11. But if the software, battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi K60.