Xiaomi Redmi K60 vs 12T Pro VS Xiaomi Redmi K60 Xiaomi 12T Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K60 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on December 27, 2022, against the Xiaomi 12T Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K60 Supports wireless charging up to 30W

Supports wireless charging up to 30W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 5000 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 5000 mAh More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 18% higher pixel density (526 vs 446 PPI) Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1220 x 2712 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 526 ppi 446 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness - 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 900 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 86.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 98.2% PWM - 120 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi K60 n/a 12T Pro 919 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.78 mm (6.41 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) Width 75.44 mm (2.97 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.59 mm (0.34 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz) Waterproof - IP53 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material - Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi K60 +1% 87.5% 12T Pro 86.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 13 OS size - 33 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 120 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 7 min) Full charging time - 0:23 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:04 hr Watching video - 15:07 hr Gaming - 05:33 hr Standby - 93 hr General battery life Redmi K60 n/a 12T Pro 32:24 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 200 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Focal length: 1.12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 - Aperture - f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.47" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi K60 n/a 12T Pro 130 Video quality Redmi K60 n/a 12T Pro 134 Generic camera score Redmi K60 n/a 12T Pro 129

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi K60 n/a 12T Pro 90.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2022 October 2022 Release date January 2023 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi K60. It has a better display, software, battery life, and design.