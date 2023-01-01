Xiaomi Redmi K60 vs Poco F3 VS Xiaomi Redmi K60 Xiaomi Poco F3 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K60 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on December 27, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco F3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K60 Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 4520 mAh

Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 4520 mAh 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1042K versus 698K)

49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1042K versus 698K) 33% higher pixel density (526 vs 395 PPI)

33% higher pixel density (526 vs 395 PPI) Supports wireless charging up to 30W

Supports wireless charging up to 30W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 526 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness - 700 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 1300 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 85.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.8% PWM - 490 Hz Response time - 3 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi K60 n/a Poco F3 722 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.78 mm (6.41 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) Width 75.44 mm (2.97 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.59 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz) Waterproof - IP53 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material - Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi K60 +2% 87.5% Poco F3 85.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 13 OS size - 21 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5500 mAh 4520 mAh Charge power 67 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes Yes (67% in 30 min) Full charging time - 0:56 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 11:06 hr Watching video - 14:32 hr Gaming - 05:39 hr Standby - 83 hr General battery life Redmi K60 n/a Poco F3 30:05 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Focal length: 1.12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456 Aperture - f/2.45 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi K60 n/a Poco F3 89.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2022 March 2021 Release date January 2023 March 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi K60 is definitely a better buy.