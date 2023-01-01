Xiaomi Redmi K60 vs K50 Pro VS Xiaomi Redmi K60 Xiaomi Redmi K50 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K60 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on December 27, 2022, against the Xiaomi Redmi K50 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K60 Supports wireless charging up to 30W

Supports wireless charging up to 30W Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 5000 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 5000 mAh More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 The phone is 9-months newer

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi K60 Price Xiaomi Redmi K50 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 526 ppi 526 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness - 650 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 86.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 162.78 mm (6.41 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) Width 75.44 mm (2.97 inches) 76.2 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.59 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 201 g (7.09 oz) Waterproof - IP53 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material - Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Gray, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi K60 +1% 87.5% Redmi K50 Pro 86.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 5500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 120 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time - 0:20 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 12032 x 9024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Focal length: 1.12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 - Aperture - f/2.4 Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2022 March 2022 Release date January 2023 March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi K60. It has a better software, battery life, camera, and design.