Xiaomi Redmi K60E vs Poco X4 GT

Ксиаоми Редми К60Е
VS
Ксиаоми X4 GT
Xiaomi Redmi K60E
Xiaomi Poco X4 GT

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K60E (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200) that was released on December 27, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K60E
  • 29% higher pixel density (526 vs 407 PPI)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 420 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 5080 mAh
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi K60E
vs
Poco X4 GT

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 526 ppi 407 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness - 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 650 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.9%
PWM - 51540 Hz
Response time - 24 ms
Contrast - 1573:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi K60E
n/a
Poco X4 GT
594 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 163.64 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.15 mm (3 inches) 74.29 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.48 mm (0.33 inches) 8.87 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 200 g (7.05 oz)
Waterproof - IP53
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi K60E +2%
86.4%
Poco X4 GT
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K60E and Xiaomi Poco X4 GT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200 MediaTek Dimensity 8100
Max. clock 3100 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock - 912 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi K60E +6%
963
Poco X4 GT
910
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi K60E
3123
Poco X4 GT +19%
3709
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi K60E
778843
Poco X4 GT +5%
819367
CPU 185745 201160
GPU 306944 311633
Memory 151937 148778
UX 136857 165114
Total score 778843 819367
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 61%
Graphics test - 34 FPS
Graphics score - 5838
PCMark 3.0 score - 13042
AnTuTu 9 Android Phone Scores (117th and 88th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5500 mAh 5080 mAh
Charge power 67 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min) Yes (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:12 hr
Watching video - 12:36 hr
Gaming - 05:41 hr
Standby - 123 hr
General battery life
Redmi K60E
n/a
Poco X4 GT
35:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4608 x 3456
Aperture - f/2.45
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.0" 1/2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi K60E
n/a
Poco X4 GT
86.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2022 June 2022
Release date December 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi K60E. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

