Xiaomi Redmi K60E vs Poco X5 Pro VS Xiaomi Redmi K60E Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K60E (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200) that was released on December 27, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K60E 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (778K versus 530K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 526 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness - 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 900 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 86.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi K60E n/a Poco X5 Pro 904 nits

Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 162.91 mm (6.41 inches) Width 76.15 mm (3 inches) 76.03 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.48 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz) Waterproof - IP53 Rear material - Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Green Black, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi K60E 86.4% Poco X5 Pro 86.8%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K60E and Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Max. clock 3100 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55

- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78

- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) L3 cache 4 MB - Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G610 MC6 Adreno 642L GPU clock - 490 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi K60E +24% 963 Poco X5 Pro 779 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi K60E +7% 3123 Poco X5 Pro 2924 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi K60E +47% 778843 Poco X5 Pro 530236 CPU 185745 - GPU 306944 - Memory 151937 - UX 136857 - Total score 778843 530236 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Results Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 14

Battery Specifications Capacity 5500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 67 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min) Yes (70% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:49 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 12:13 hr Watching video - 15:49 hr Gaming - 05:50 hr Standby - 111 hr General battery life Redmi K60E n/a Poco X5 Pro 34:54 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12032 x 9024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision 02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution - 4608 x 3456 Aperture - f/2.4 Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.0" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced December 2022 February 2023 Release date December 2022 February 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi K60E is definitely a better buy.