Xiaomi Redmi K60E vs K60 Pro VS Xiaomi Redmi K60E Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K60E (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200) that was released on December 27, 2022, against the Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K60E Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 5000 mAh Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1301K versus 778K)

67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1301K versus 778K) Supports wireless charging up to 30W

Supports wireless charging up to 30W More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1

Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1 51% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1453 and 963 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi K60E Price Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 526 ppi 526 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1400 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 86.4% 87.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 162.78 mm (6.41 inches) Width 76.15 mm (3 inches) 75.44 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 8.48 mm (0.33 inches) 8.59 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz) Rear material - Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi K60E 86.4% Redmi K60 Pro +1% 87.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 14

Battery Specifications Capacity 5500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 120 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (30 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 18 min) Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:20 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 54 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 1920 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 118° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (54 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX598 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 54 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution - 4608 x 3456 Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.0" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2022 December 2022 Release date December 2022 January 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi K60 Pro is definitely a better buy.